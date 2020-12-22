Karl Rove Blasts Powell, Flynn: ‘The President Has Been So Ill-Served By This Crowd’

Republican strategist Karl Rove argued that President Donald Trump has been “ill-served” by attorney Sidney Powell and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Trump reportedly discussed appointing Powell as a special counsel to investigate claims of widespread election fraud in a White House meeting Friday. In the same meeting, Flynn floated the idea of declaring martial law in order to force new elections in key swing states Trump lost.

Discussing these developments with Fox News’s John Roberts on Tuesday afternoon’s “Bill Hemmer Reports,” Rove called Flynn’s proposal “idiotic.”

WATCH:

“Talk about an idiotic idea,” Rove said. “There’s no ability for any president to invoke the insurrection act of 1803 claiming that the issue has got to do with the hubbub around the election. I mean no president would have the authority to do that. So General Flynn may have served honorably in the military, but he’s sure as heck not a constitutional law scholar, and when it comes to giving good advice to the president about politics, he’s at the bottom of the list in my opinion.”

Rove went on to accuse Powell of pedaling election “theories that have little basis in fact” before criticizing several of Powell’s witnesses as being less than qualified.

“I mean, what she has done to throw mud on the president through her antics is unbelievable,” he said. “The president has been so ill-served by this crowd and she’s chief among them.” (RELATED: Karl Rove Says Stacey Abrams Is ‘Misleading Or Uninformed’ On Georgia Absentee Ballot Request Numbers)

Powell told Fox News on Tuesday that she has been banned from seeing or speaking to the president, and Trump reportedly told the attorney on Monday that he would not appoint her as special counsel.