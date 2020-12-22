Kat Von D Cites ‘Tyrannical Government Overreach’ And ‘Corruption’ As Reasons She’s Moving Her Family Out Of Los Angeles

Reality TV star Kat Von D revealed she’s bought a home in Indiana due to California’s “tyrannical government overreach.”

Kat Von D isn’t relocating permanently, but plans to spend more time at the new home in Indiana, according to a post shared Thursday on Facebook.

“Definitely not ever selling our beautiful home in LA, but with all that’s been taking place in California, with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption, we just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day,” Kat Von D said in the Facebook post.

“So no, I’m not closing my shop in LA,” she added. “We aren’t selling our home. But will eventually be spending more time in beautiful Indiana once I finish doing some remodeling on our new historic house.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Joins Mass California Exodus, Moves To Texas)

Other celebrities have been open about criticizing the government in Los Angeles including Elon Musk, Michael Rapaport and others.

Musk moved to Texas after criticizing California’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions. He told the Wall Street Journal that living in California “wasn’t necessarily a great use of [his] time.”

Rapaport also criticized the coronavirus restrictions after a flea market was allowed to be open, but restaurants had to close down.

“This sh*t don’t make any f*ckin’ sense,” Rapaport said in an Instagram video. “This don’t make any f*ckin’ sense. This is why motherf*ckers are pissed off and protesting!”