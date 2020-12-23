REPORT: Andrew Yang Files Paperwork Hinting At Run For New York Mayor

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang reportedly filed paperwork Wednesday that will allow him to begin raising money for a mayoral campaign in New York City.

Yang filed paperwork with the Campaign Finance Board that allows him to opt into the city’s public financing system, according to a report published by the New York Post. The financing system will pay up to $8 for every dollar that Yang raises privately, the outlet reported.

To be eligible for the city financing, Yang must cap his campaign spending at $7.3 million dollars for the 2021 Democratic primary, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Poll Shows Andrew Yang Slightly Favored For NYC Mayor Among Democratic Voters)

A poll released Monday by Public Policy Polling showed Yang with a 1-point lead over Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams among Democratic primary voters. However, 40% of poll responders say they are not sure which candidate they would choose among the poll’s choices, as previously reported.

The poll, which was sponsored by Education Reform Now Advocacy New York, was conducted between Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 and included responses from 755 likely Democratic voters.

Yang reportedly began weighing a mayoral run in early December after telling city leaders he was considering entering the race, according to a report published by Politico.

Yang rose to prominence in the political world after running for president in the 2020 election.