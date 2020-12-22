Poll Shows Andrew Yang Slightly Favored For NYC Mayor Among Democratic Voters

A new poll released Monday shows former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang among favorites to win the New York City mayoral race in 2021.

The poll, which was conducted by Public Policy Polling, found Yang with a 1-point lead over Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams among Democratic primary voters. But 40% say they are not sure which candidate they would choose among the poll’s choices. The New York City Democratic mayoral primary election is slated for June 22, 2021.

The survey found 39% of respondents hold a favorable view of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, while 76% view Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo favorably. How a mayoral candidate would handle the coronavirus pandemic was the dominant issue among voters. Meanwhile, 48% of respondents believe New York City Public Schools did not give students the resources needed to succeed during the pandemic.

The poll, which was sponsored by Education Reform Now Advocacy New York, was conducted from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17 and measured responses from 755 likely Democratic voters.

NEW POLL: Andrew Yang favored for New York City mayor among likely Democratic voters https://t.co/uMYODkKqOc pic.twitter.com/cc2bshf55Y — The Hill (@thehill) December 22, 2020

Yang reportedly began weighing a mayoral run earlier in December telling city leaders he was considering entering the race, Politico reported. A previous poll conducted by Slingshot Strategies between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6 found Yang to be a top pick among respondents with 20%, New York Post first reported. Eric Adams came in second at 14%. (RELATED: Andrew Yang Reportedly Weighing Bid For New York City Mayor)

Yang is reportedly in talks with Tusk Strategies, the firm former Mayor Mike Bloomberg worked with during his 2009 mayoral campaign.