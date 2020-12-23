‘Gym Owners Are Feeling Left Out’: California Yoga Studio Owner On Small Businesses During Lockdowns

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura spoke to Krissy Harb, owner of Spiritual Heart Yoga Center in Los Angeles to discuss the struggles she, along with other fitness facilities, are facing in the wake of ongoing lockdowns.

The shoe bench that was once home to dozens of pairs of shoes sits empty as California banned most indoor businesses.

WATCH:

“The yoga studio means so much to our community. We come, we connect to ourselves and it’s a really sacred space,” Harb said. (RELATED: Restaurant Owner Sues Gavin Newsom Over COVID-19 Lockdowns)

Like many business owners, Harb spent thousands of dollars to bring her yoga studio up to state health guidelines, but she was once again forced to shut down.

“Gym owners are feeling left out,” she added, noting that gyms are forced to keep business outdoors. “We have been left out in the dust.”

In Southern California, intensive care unit bed capacity reached 0%, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. Hospitals in the area are running out of capacity and are facing a shortage of nurses and doctors, according to the report.

