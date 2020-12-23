California Restaurant Owner Starts Fund To Help Laid Off Restaurant Workers

Andrew Gruel, the owner of Slapfish restaurants in Southern California, has started a fund that will help laid off employees in the restaurant industry.

Los Angeles County put a ban on outdoor dining Nov. 25, impacting 30,000 restaurants in the county.

“We started ’86 restaurant struggle.’ We started this a week ago and we already raised almost $35,000 dollars,” said Gruel. “We have begun distributing that money to restaurant workers who are really struggling or have come down on hard times due to significant hours being cut.” (RELATED: LA Bar Owner Angela Marsden: ‘Our Establishments … Are About Community’)

Restaurants in Los Angeles County are struggling to stay afloat and are dealing with some of the strictest lockdown restrictions in the country.

“We want to be able to spend our time to help other people who are hurting right now and we can all start to create excitement around the community element,” said Gruel. “We’re not going to allow government or big business rip us out of our communities, instead we’re going to come together.”

WATCH:

Check Out More From The Daily Caller:

‘We Are Not Crazy’: California Restaurant Defies Outdoor Dining Ban

Los Angeles Restaurant Owners Protest Outdoor Dining Ban

Trump Pardons George Papadopoulos, Former Aide Ensnared In Russia Probe