Rand Paul Lashes Out At ‘Petty Tyrants’ And Wasteful Spending In Annual Festivus ‘Airing Of Grievances’

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul let his grievances fly Wednesday in his annual observation of the “Seinfeld”-inspired holiday Festivus.

Paul began by compiling and publishing, as he does every year, a list of what he believes are the most egregious wastes of taxpayer money. (RELATED: ‘Why Do You Want To Spread Violence?’: Joe Scarborough Lashes Out At Rand Paul In Angry Rant)

Among those that rated a mention on his 2020 list, which accounted for $54 billion, were the millions sent to combat truancy in The Philippines and research grants for a program that involved lizards walking on treadmills.

Yesterday, I published my #Festivus waste report, which highlighted $54 billion in truly outlandish waste in government. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

Researchers used federal funds from grants worth $1,327,781.72 to see if you’ll eat ground-up bugs. Read more here: https://t.co/BU1CjiZdgS pic.twitter.com/FT4XRhJZH3 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

The National Institutes of Health is spending $3,452,234.00 to test if social media messages will get moms to stop their adolescent daughters from using indoor tanning salons. Read more here: https://t.co/BU1CjiZdgS pic.twitter.com/RjjQrVzwNi — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

U.S. Agency for International Development is spending $37,500,000.00 to help deal with truant Filipino youth. Read more here: https://t.co/BU1CjiZdgS pic.twitter.com/DZMrkGNZhR — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

Researchers spent funds from National Science Foundation grants worth $1,557,083.00 to walk lizards on a treadmill. Read more here: https://t.co/BU1CjiZdgS pic.twitter.com/JpYNdGij92 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

Citing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s failure to complain about the quality of pizza and bagels in Washington, D.C., Paul went on to say that he doubted Fauci actually hailed from Brooklyn.

“I’ve had at least a half dozen encounters with Dr. Fauci so far this year, and he has yet to have a rant about how there are no good bagels or pizza in DC. I don’t even think he’s really from Brooklyn. I’m calling for a Special Counsel to investigate this,” Paul said.

Speaking of science…I’ve had at least a half dozen encounters with Dr. Fauci so far this year, and he has yet to have a rant about how there are no good bagels or pizza in DC. I don’t even think he’s really from Brooklyn. I’m calling for a Special Counsel to investigate this. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

He also noted that he had asked for special approval for Fauci to play on the congressional baseball team as the GOP’s new pitcher. “He has shown us his skills and where he truly belongs,” Paul said.

The good news is, he’s proved his worth this year. He has shown us his skills and where he truly belongs. I’ve asked for special approval to put him on the Congressional baseball team as the new pitcher for the GOP. It actually couldn’t be much worse than out usual crew. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

Paul said that his Festivus wish was for children to be able to return to school in 2021 and reserved a few choice words for the “petty tyrants” he said were keeping schools closed in spite of scientific data rather than because of it. (RELATED: ‘Almost All In Good Fun’: Rand Paul Takes ‘Festivus’ Potshots At Rudy Giuliani And John Bolton)

My own petty tyrant Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has closed the schools again too, defying everything we know about how the disease spreads and the harm it does to kids to be home. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

My #Festivus wish is that all kids can be back in school in 2021, and that petty tyrants who screamed to “follow the science” then ignored it about schools will suffer the consequences. Surely they’ve made the kids and parents suffer enough in 2020. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020

Paul is one of just six Republican senators who voted against the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that passed earlier in the week with bipartisan support.

