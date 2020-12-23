This LuminAID Camping Lantern Is The Perfect Last-Minute Gift For Any Outdoorsman!

There are few things more frustrating than being out and about and your phone dies. What if you needed to call someone back urgently? What if your car broke down and you have no one to call? For any outdoorsman, this is a legitimate concern. That’s why LuminAID invented the PackLite Max Camping Lantern!

It’s a simple yet ingenious concept, actually. The LuminAID PackLite Max Camping Lantern is a floatable, and inflatable, solar lantern. Made from rugged TPU, all you have to do is inflate the lantern with the air valve (takes merely seconds). The run time is 50 hours on low mode! That’s honestly incredible. To recharge, lay this product out in the sun for 16 to 20 hours or charge via USB cable for two hours.

This invention is not only a light, though. It also acts as a giant phone charger! When the lantern is all charged up, just plug in your phone. I can’t reiterate enough how convenient this feature is. This year, give the gift of safety and preparedness.

This product received an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 2,000 people! Listen to what some customers had to say about their purchase:

“This is one of the best purchases I have ever made for camping! Has ability to dim, hung it on the inside of the tent for great lighting. Also tried charging my phone with it, went from 8% to 80% in about one hour. Completely satisfied.”

“This has to be the best tent light I have every bought. The package size is great and it is very durable. The light output is amazing and very controllable. It’s easy to charge and great that it charges a phone as well.”

“Gave this as a gift and they have already needed to use it as their power went out. They were able to keep their phones and ipads charged. I’m going to order one for myself!”

