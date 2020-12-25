CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 287 UPDATE: Who Is Ready To Celebrate Christmas

It’s been 287 days in the war against coronavirus, and Christmas is here.

After roughly nine and a half months of the battle against coronavirus, today marks one of our biggest victories to date. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it’s been a bizarre and strange year, nothing beats Christmas. Christmas is a time for family, friends and memories.

We’ve been fighting like hell since March. We’ve been sacrificing, changing our routines, tweaking our lives and giving up a ton in order to win this war.

In any war sacrifices have to happen. It’s the nature of the beast, and we’ve all been doing what we can in order to get to the other side.

Now, it’s Christmas. If there ever was a time to celebrate, it’s right now. If there was ever a time to gather around the fireplace and share some stories, it’s right now.

It’s Christmas, and I couldn’t be happier to be here with all of you.

As for my family, we’ve had the same Christmas tradition for a very long time. We serve food to the local community, watch “Christmas Vacation” and “Miracle,” cook a huge dinner, open some presents and crack a few drinks along the way.

After all we’ve been through in 2002, I couldn’t be looking forward to it more.

So, on this glorious day, enjoy the time with your family and understand that we’re not done just yet. We’ve come a long way and victory is around the corner. Now, let’s go out and seize it.