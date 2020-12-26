Politics

‘Fake President!’: Trump Says Afghanistan Has ‘Far More Secure’ Elections

White House Holds COVID-19 Vaccine Summit

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

President Donald Trump complained Saturday that the 2020 presidential election had been “the election of a third world country.

“A young military man working in Afghanistan told me that elections in Afghanistan are far more secure and much better run than the USA’s 2020 Election,” Trump tweeted, adding, “Ours, with its millions and millions of corrupt Mail-In Ballots, was the election of a third world country. Fake President!” (RELATED: ‘We Are Forever Indebted’: Trump Praises Military, First Responders In White House Christmas Message)

Trump also called out the Supreme Court, claiming that it was “totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election.” Trump also claimed to have absolute proof of the fraud, saying that the court had refused to look at it.

“If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!” he added.

Twitter marked both of those tweets — as well as several others from the president’s account — with the warning: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”