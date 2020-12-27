Concealed Carry Permit Holder Shoots, Kills Armed Robbery Suspect Inside Chicago Store

A concealed carry permit holder shot and killed a would-be armed robber at a Chicago cell phone store on Saturday, according to police.

The robbery suspect entered the Metro by T-Mobile store, located in Chicago’s Humboldt Park on West Chicago Avenue, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Fox 32 reported.

Police told the outlet that the suspect was shot in the abdomen and chest by a 29-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified. It also wasn’t clear whether the shooter was another customer or a store owner or employee, but he did have a valid concealed carry permit, police said.

The would-be armed robber was pronounced dead after being transported to Stroger Hospital. Meanwhile, police reportedly confiscated the weapons of both the suspect and the concealed carry permit holder.

Local resident Carl Smith told Fox 32 that robberies have become more common in the area. (RELATED: Black Female Concealed Carry Holder And Police Chief Make Case For Being ‘Legally Armed In Detroit’)

“They’ve attempted to rob the Dunkin Donuts,” Smith said. “They’ve attempted to rob a couple of stores over here in the mall. Desperate times call for desperate measures and people will try anything sometimes, and it’s sad.”

Bloody weekends have become all-too-common in Chicago. Last weekend, 32 people were shot and five were killed, including a teen and a 71-year-old woman.