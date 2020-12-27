Gretchen Whitmer Takes A Shot At Other Governors Who ‘Haven’t Done Enough’ To Fight COVID-19

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer threw some shade at other governors who “haven’t done enough” to combat the spread of COVID-19 during a Sunday morning appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

During a joint interview with Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Whitmer defended her strict approach to coronavirus lockdowns, telling anchor Margaret Brennan that the backlash she has received is because they have made “sure that every measure is about saving people’s lives.”

“We have largely had a lot of success,” she claimed.

“Studies have shown we have saved thousands of lives, and yet we know COVID-19 is still a very real threat,” Whitmer said. “We’re posting the highest numbers that we have in 10 months.”

The Michigan governor went on to criticize other governors without directly naming names.

“Other governors are getting the backlash because they haven’t done enough and people have been dying on their watch,” she said.

“There are no easy solutions here,” Whitmer continued. “No clearly obvious solutions here, yet I believe that the right thing to do is to follow the science and to put people’s lives first because we can, and we will recover from the economic blowback from COVID-19 that has run amuck in our country. What we can’t do is bring someone back to life.” (RELATED: ‘Gretchen Whitmer Is A Ghoul’: Tucker Wonders Why ‘People Rotting In Wheelchairs’ Is Allowed But Abortion Is ‘Essential’)

Michigan is currently number 11 in deaths per million at 1,271, several spots above the national average of 1,027, according to Worldometers.