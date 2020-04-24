Anti-Lockdown Protesters Come To Gov. Whitmer’s House As Michigan Legislature Wants To Limit Her Authority

Anti-lockdown protesters came to Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s front door Thursday as the embattled state leader talked about extending her stay-at-home order into May.

The protesters called their action “Operation Queen’s Castle” and included a photograph of Whitmer with a crown superimposed on her head, Detroit’s FOX 2 reported.

Whitmer claimed Thursday night that the state’s coronavirus lockdown might have a to be extended because of the anti-lockdown protests which the governor claims are endangering public safety by discouraging social distancing. (RELATED: ‘Gretchen Whitmer Is A Ghoul’: Tucker Wonders Why ‘People Rotting In Wheelchairs’ Is Allowed But Abortion Is ‘Essential’)

“We wanted to send Gretchen Whitmer a message, we didn’t want to surrender our liberties just for a little temporary safety,” protest organizer Brian Pannebecker, told Fox Detroit.

Whitmer is at war with her own legislature that wants to assess whether the governor has gone too far with her lockdown efforts.

Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano cited Whitmer’s aggressive social distancing measures Thursday on “Fox & Friends” and suggested she not “treat us as though we are children.”

Whitmer has called abortion a “life sustaining” experience that is essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield tweeted out the news about the special legislative session planned for Friday.

“The House & Senate will convene tomorrow to create a special oversight committee on COVID-19 to examine our government’s response,” he wrote. “Michigan needs to handle this pandemic seriously yet properly. It’s what the people deserve, and we will see that it happens.” (RELATED: Petition To Recall Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Surges Past 180K Signatures)

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro called Whitmer “corrupt” and “tone deaf” for hiring a leftist activist group named Great Lakes Community Engagement to assist the Michigan Department of Health to track people in the state who have become infected with the coronavirus.

She canceled the contract when the arrangement was reported by the media but former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday that Whitmer may have broken the law by awarding the untendered contract and could be “in big trouble.”

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has reportedly been considering Whitmer as a potential running mate in the 2020 presidential election.