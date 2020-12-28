REPORT: Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff And Raphael Warnock Still Worried About Campaign Funds After Breaking Fundraising Records

Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are worried about a lack of campaign funds despite setting fundraising records, according to a memo obtained by NBC News.

Ossoff and Warnock both reported raising over $100 million over the last two months. Their opponents, incumbent Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, raised $68 million and $64 million, respectively.

All four totals broke the record set by South Carolina Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison, who raised $57 million in the third quarter of the 2020 election cycle but lost to incumbent Republucan South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Despite this, Ossoff and Warnock worry that their fundraising efforts are not enough.

“To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter — but we won’t be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall,” their campaign managers wrote in a memo obtained by NBC News.

The memo also suggested that the Democrats may have to cut ad buys since “we cannot afford to cut resources from our field program.”

Outside Republican groups are working to close the fundraising gap, according to Roll Call. Those groups, led by the Senate Leadership Fund, are outspending Democrat outside groups $133 million to $63 million, mostly on advertising. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Shows Police Bodycam Footage Of Raphael Warnock’s Dispute With Ex-Wife)

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he would hold his second rally of the runoff cycle on Jan. 4 in support of Perdue and Loeffler.

Republicans currently hold a 50-48 edge in the Senate, and the Georgia races will decide which party controls the upper chamber. If Ossoff and Warnock both win, Vice President Kamala Harris would serve as the tie-breaking vote. Harris told supporters at her own rally in Columbus, GA on Dec. 21, “everything is at stake.”