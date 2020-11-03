Politics

Lindsey Graham Defeats Democratic Opponent Jaime Harrison

Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham defeated his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison in an expensive and tight race Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called the race around 10 p.m. E.T., and Graham led Harrison by 12.2 points. The race gained national attention as former President Barack Obama released an ad for Harrison, listing reasons he believes people should vote Graham out of the Senate.

Graham set a quarterly fundraising record for Senate Republicans, raising $28 million in the third quarter. His campaign announced in late October that Graham had raised a historic amount of money, saying it would give them what they needed to reach voters. Harrison also broke a Senate record for third-quarter fundraising. Harrison raised $57 million in the third quarter, the period between July and September. (RELATED: Obama Tapes Ad For Lindsey Graham Challenger Jaime Harrison)

Incumbent candidate Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to supporters during a campaign bus tour on November 2, 2020 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Graham is in a closely watched race with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The National Republican Senatorial Committee confirmed to the Daily Caller that Graham’s $28 million was a quarterly record for Senate Republicans. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Sets Quarterly Fundraising Record For Senate Republicans With $28 Million)

The Cook Political Report changed its prediction in October for Graham’s Senate race, moving it from “lean Republican” to a “toss-up.”

Graham repeatedly asked Fox News viewers for contributions while appearing on the network. “Help me,” Graham said in September, according to The Hill. “They’re killing me, moneywise. Help me. You helped me last week. Help me again.”