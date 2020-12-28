Rep. Louie Gohmert, Group Of Republicans Sue Pence In Last-Ditch Effort To Overturn Presidential Election

Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert and a group of other GOP figures filed a lawsuit Sunday against Vice President Mike Pence in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit focuses on Pence, who will oversee the upcoming Jan. 6 meeting of Congress to count states’ electoral votes and finalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, according to The Hill.

The group filed the lawsuit against Pence in his capacity as vice president in a federal Texas court. The lawsuit reportedly asks for the judge to overturn Trump’s losses in battleground states. (RELATED: ‘We Need New Leadership’ — Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Pelosi, Schumer)

Along with Gohmert and Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, Students for Trump COO Tyler Bowyer, Arizona Republican Party Executive Director Greg Safsten and Maricopa County Republicans Second Vice Chair Nancy Cottle are asking federal Judge Jeremy Kernodle to let Pence declare who the electors are on Jan. 6, according to The Daily Beast. (RELATED: Top Senate Dem Slams Pelosi Over Delays On COVID-19 Relief Deal)

Gohmert’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when asked about the lawsuit.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)