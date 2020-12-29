Brian Kelly Believes Notre Dame Has Nothing To Prove Against Alabama, Is 100% Incorrect With His Assessment

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly is living in a fantasyland.

The Fighting Irish play Alabama this upcoming Friday in the College Football Playoff, and they’re likely going to get massacred. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does Kelly think he has something to prove? Apparently not! According to Pete Sampson, Kelly was asked about whether or not he has something to prove after the humiliating 2012 championship loss, and said, “No. No.”

Brian Kelly asked if Notre Dame has something to prove after the 2012 loss to Alabama. “No. No.” “I don’t know why this narrative always continues to pop up when we continue to be in the games.” “We are grinding it out like everybody else.” — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 28, 2020

Kelly further opened up to the media, and said the following, according to ESPN:

We’re knocking at the door every year, playing really good teams and great opponents, and they’re elite football teams. I don’t know why this narrative continues to pop up when we’re always in the game. No, we haven’t won a national championship. That’s correct. And, you know, I’m not changing the record. But we are there every single year and we are grinding it out just like everybody else.

What world is Kelly living in? Does he really think Notre Dame has nothing to prove and is on the same level as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State?

The 2012 game against Alabama wasn’t a football game. It was a public beatdown.

Here’s a reality check for everyone out there. Every team in America has something to prove, and every team in America has questions to answer until they win the national title.

Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama aren’t immune from being questioned. Why the hell does Kelly think the Fighting Irish are above having something to prove?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

Something tells me that the game Friday is going to be ugly right from the jump, and I’m here for it. ND deserved to make the playoff, but they’re no match for what Nick Saban and company are cooking up.

It’s going to be pure brutality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

You can catch the game at 4:00 EST on ESPN. It’s going to be epic.