A majority of black Americans voted for President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 3. But while the former vice president’s victory has been lauded as a historic mandate against both President Donald Trump and America’s allegedly racist past, some analysts argue Biden’s victory might simply be the result of pragmatic voters casting their ballots for the candidate — and policies — they knew.
Why Progressives Struggle To Turn Out The Black Vote
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Adam Barnes General Assignment Reporter
