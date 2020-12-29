Golfer Mei Brennan Hammers A Drive While Playing In The Snow

Golfer Mei Brennan recently had herself a day out in the snow.

In an Instagram video posted by Long Drivers, Brennan was out on a course completely blanketed in snow, and she absolutely hammered a drive down range.

Watch the awesome video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Long Drivers (@long.drivers)

As a man who grew up in the frozen tundra of Wisconsin, I respect the hell out of anyone who gets out and mixes it up in the snow.

There's nothing that gets your blood pumping like walking outside, taking a deep breath and feeling like a cold knife has been jammed down your throat.

It gets my heart jacked up every single time.

Well, Brennan went out there with her drive, a lack of winter clothing, a beer and sent that ball flying like it was nothing.

As a fan of sports and snow, I’m here for it. I’m 100% here for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mei Brennan (@meioo00)

Props to Brennan for giving us one of the best golf videos that we’ve seen in a minute or two. I’m certainly impressed!

