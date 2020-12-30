Dr. Drew Reveals He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

Dr. Drew Pinsky has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling better.”

“Cheers to the New Year with some Hydralyte for Covid-19,” a message on Instagram read from the media personality. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.

“Drew tested positve day 4 and @firstladyoflove is negative,” Pinsky‘s wife Susan revealed, per the report. “#2020 #covid19 #youlive.” (RELATED: Alabama Football Head Coach Nick Saban Tests Positive For COVID-19)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Drew Pinsky (@drdrewpinsky)

“Drew is home, under survelliance and fever is down,” the post continued. “Thanks Dr. Zelenko, Dr. Yo and Dr. Jeff for the superior care and advice. Drew is feeling better and will [hopefully] get well soon.” (RELATED: Report: Patriots Clear Cam Newton For Broncos Game Following Positive Coronavirus Test)

In a second video, the doctor addressed an earlier tweet he made about how he was “wishing for COVID,” following a bit of a backlash against him.

“I put out on Twitter that I was … wishing for a COVID positive test because I had this terrible acute febrile illness and was testing negative and if I did not have COVID, I had acute lymphocytic leukemia, which I did not want to have because that’s the only thing that would do what was happening to me,” Pinsky shared.

“And so COVID would explain the whole thing nicely and we have so many good treatments now for COVID, I was hoping for that, and I look forward to the immunity on the other side of this,” he added.

At one point in the clip, he said “COVID’s no fun” and he doesn’t recommend it, while sharing that he’s through the “viral part.”

In April, the Drew said his previous comments about the coronavirus being the same as the flu were “wrong.”

“My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong,” the doctor shared. “They were incorrect.”