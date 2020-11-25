Alabama Football Head Coach Nick Saban Tests Positive For COVID-19

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has tested positive for coronavirus a second time.

Saban is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” according to an article published Monday by NBC Sports.

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19,” Alabama said in a statement, according to the outlet. “He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.” (RELATED: Nick Saban Discusses Family Gatherings, ‘Says No One Knows Where Uncle Tommy Has Been’)

Saban tested positive for coronavirus once before in October. After initially testing positive, the head coach received two negative test results, according to ESPN.

This absolutely sucks for Saban considering the upcoming game between Alabama and Auburn is one of the biggest of the year. The game is one of the biggest rivalries in college football. I’m not sure if the game gets cancelled at this point or if someone else just steps in for him.

Either way, things don’t look so good for Saban.

Saban just told reporters the week of Nov. 11 that the team had only one player test positive for COVID-19, according to AL.com.