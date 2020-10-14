Report: Patriots Clear Cam Newton For Broncos Game Following Positive Coronavirus Test

New England Patriots have reportedly given the green light to QB Cam Newton to rejoin team, and he is set to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

“Patriots activated QB Cam Newton off the Covid-19 reserve list, clearing him to return to practice Thursday and being on track to play Sunday vs. Denver,” Adam Schefter, senior NFL insider for ESPN captioned his Wednesday post on Instagram. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It comes after Newton had been put on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Oct. 3 after he tested positive for the coronavirus, per ESPN.com. (RELATED: REPORT: Cam Newton Isn’t The Patriots ‘Clear’ Starting Quarterback Right Now)

The players returned to the facility for practice Wednesday, but their arrival was staggered and they weren’t together as a complete group, with Newton reportedly present, a source shared with the outlet.

The other players who have been placed on the teams’ reserve/COVID-19 list include, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive tackle Byron Cowart and Bill Murray.

In Newton‘s absence, the Patriots ended up having veteran QB Brian Hoyer step in when the team battled the Kansas City Chiefs on October 5 and lost 26-10.

The Patriots are next set to play the Broncos on Sunday in a game that was supposed to take place Monday, but was postponed after Cowart’s positive coronavirus test.