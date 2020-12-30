PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Bounce Back With A Win Over Minnesota

Wisconsin needs to earn a big Thursday win over Minnesota.

The Badgers are currently 8-2 after dropping a shocking game Monday night to Maryland, and that’s simply unacceptable. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s now Wednesday, and I’m still shocked that we didn’t beat the Terrapins. To say I was stunned would be an understatement.

Now, we have the opportunity to notch a big victory over a very talented Minnesota team. Seeing as how we’re coming off an atrocious loss, now is as good a time as any to bounce back with a huge win!

If you want to be an elite team, then you have to go out and beat elite teams. I don’t know if the Gophers are elite, but I do know they’re very talented.

It’s a tough test, and I look forward to taking care of business.

Plus, it’s a rivalry game. We hate our neighbors to the west. They’re our dumb little cousins, and Thursday is a chance to remind them of that fact.

You can catch the game at 4:30 EST on BTN! It should be a fun one. Something tells me we’re going to be 9-2 by the time the night ends.