‘True Detective’ Season 3 Is Criminally Underrated

Season three of “True Detective” doesn’t get the credit it deserves.

Due to the holidays, I've spent an insane amount of time traveling, and I absolutely hate to be on the move. It drives me insane.

However, the one thing that helps make it tolerable is that I can download a bunch of shows and movies on my phone for the plane. With a long flight to an undisclosed location on the Eastern Seaboard, I decided to download the third season of the hit HBO mystery show.

I had previously watched “True Detective” season three when it aired in early 2019. However, I wanted to give it another run.

After crushing a few episodes, I was quickly reminded how damn good the third season of “True Detective” is with Stephen Dorff and Mahershala Ali.

I think it’s safe to say the vast majority of people liked season three, but I still don’t think it nearly got the respect it deserved when it first aired back in 2019.

The problem as far as I can tell is pretty simple. The first season of “True Detective” is arguably the greatest single season of television ever made.

Then, season two rolled around, and it was incredibly disappointing. Now, listen to what I said. I said it was disappointing. I didn’t say it was bad.

It was a 7/10. The problem was that everyone assumed it would be as great as the first season, and it wasn’t even close.

So, season three rolls around, everyone liked it but again, people tried to compare it to season one. Nothing will ever compare to season one. We have to stop doing that with “True Detective.”

If you look at season three of “True Detective” by itself, there’s no way you can say it’s anything other than exceptional.

It’s dark, gritty, ominous, the cast is loaded, it’s the best performance of Stephen Dorff’s career and Ali is incredible.

Those of us who have already seen it know how it ends, and I’m not going to spoil it here. However, I will say that “True Detective” season three needs to start being looked at as one of the best seasons of TV in the past decade because there’s no doubt at all that it is.

If you haven’t already watched it, I suggest you fire it up ASAP because it’s worth every second of viewing.