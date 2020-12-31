REPORT: 122 In-N-Out Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Colorado

122 In-N-Out employees at the restaurant’s two Colorado locations have tested positive for the coronavirus, The Orange County Register reported.

Colorado’s outbreak database shows 80 confirmed cases at the Colorado Springs location and 42 confirmed cases at the Aurora location. The database does not show any customer cases linked to the restaurants. (RELATED: Restaurant Owners File Lawsuit Against Cuomo, De Blasio Over Shutdowns)

The outbreaks began on Dec. 6th at the Colorado Springs location and on December 17th at the Aurora location. Both locations opened in November and immediately saw long lines of customers, The Orange County Register reported. (RELATED: Massive Fight Breaks Out In A Line Of Cars Waiting For In-N-Out)

Corporate spokesman Denny Warnick said employees who tested positive and those who worked closely with them were “excluded from the workplace.”

Warnick also stated, “While state reporting of COVID-19 cases is subject to a delay while data is compiled, at the present time we are experiencing a substantial improvement in the number of our Associates testing positive for COVID-19 at both of our Colorado locations. However, we are concerned when any member of our Associate family is affected and we will continue to take action to keep our teams as safe as possible…If an Associate does test positive, we take immediate steps to identify, and exclude from work, anyone that may have been in close contact with the individual,” according to TODAY.

Colorado health officials identify an outbreak as any number above two infections. In order for an outbreak to be considered resolved, there must be no new positive cases within a 28 day period, TODAY reported.