Becky Hammon Becomes The 1st Woman To Serve As The Head Coach In A Regular Season NBA Game

San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is the first woman in NBA history to carry out the head coaching duties during a regular season game.

According to ESPN, Hammon was pressed into the head coaching role Wednesday night when Gregg Popovich was ejected during a 121-107 loss to the Lakers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former WNBA star is now the first woman to ever serve as a head coach during a regular season game.

Spurs’ Becky Hammon became the first woman in NBA history to act as a head coach in a regular-season game:https://t.co/M28Uabslmk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2020

This is a really cool move for Hammon, and it’s honestly been a long time coming. While I don’t pay a ton of attention to the Spurs, it’s been clear for a long time that Popovich has been grooming Hammon to be a head coach in the NBA.

She’s clearly been waiting her turn to get a crack at fulfilling the head coaching duties, and her number was called Wednesday night against the Lakers.

This might surprise some of you, but I also 100% expect Hammon to be the first female head coach in NBA history. If it’s going to happen in the next decade, it’s going to be Hammon.

That’s not me endorsing the idea or weighing in on a female head coach in the NBA. It’s just me stating the obvious. If a woman takes over an NBA franchise in the next 10 years, you can bet your last dollar it’ll be Becky Hammon.

Spurs assistant Becky Hammon filled in for an ejected Gregg Popovich. She’s believed to be the first woman to act as head coach during an NBA regular-season game. pic.twitter.com/VyQqVNaPhc — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2020

Props to Hammon for carving out her place in history.