Man Who Thought He Was On Tinder Date Shot Near Church During Attempted Carjacking

A man in Pennsylvania thought he was meeting up with a woman he matched with on Tinder but he was instead shot by three men who attempted to steal his car, numerous sources reported.

The unidentified 21-year-old man said he was at the Unity Presbyterian Church on Monday, expecting to meet a girl from Tinder who lived down the road from the church’s parking lot, WPXI reported. Greentree, where the incident took place, is a suburb near downtown Pittsburgh.

The probable cause affidavit for this case was a very interesting read… Tinder date setup led to carjacking, shooting in Green Tree. 21 yr old victim is doing okay. https://t.co/Oy6eZ3Bocm — Alyssa Raymond (@AlyssaRaymond) December 31, 2020

While waiting for the girl to arrive, the victim said a man approached his car, pointed a gun at him and said “You’re giving me your car,” according to the probable cause affadavit reported by WPXI.

The victim reportedly reached for his gun and began to get out of his car when he was shot in the arm and back. He said he heard 10 gunshots before the suspects fled the scene. (RELATED: One Police Officer Killed, Another Wounded In Shooting By Carjacking Suspect)

First responders reportedly took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for the gunshot wounds, and police expect he will survive his injuries.

Scottie Harris, 21; Jamere Blackwell, 22 and Sequawon Harris, 22, were all reportedly charged with criminal attempted homicide, among other charges. The three suspects were reportedly found in a house 250 feet from the church and taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.