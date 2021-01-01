President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia could be perceived as part of a larger shift occurring in the American South, as only one other Democrat has won the Peach State in the last 30 years. Alternatively, it could be a symptom of a national mandate against President Donald Trump. The latter theory will be tested Jan. 5, as voters will not have the opportunity to vote against the president.
Even Off The Ballot, Trump Remains The Biggest Threat To Dems In Georgia
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Adam Barnes General Assignment Reporter
