Pope Francis Calls Out People Who Go On Vacation To Get Away From COVID-19 Restrictions

Pope Francis on Sunday called out people who chose to go on vacation instead of abiding by COVID-19 restrictions.

During a video address at the library of Vatican’s Apostolic Palace for a Sunday reading, the Pope explained that he had read stories in the newspaper about people leaving on vacation to escape the coronavirus mandates, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Pope Strips Secretariat Of State Of All Financial Holdings Over Corruption Allegations)

“This really saddened me,” he announced during his video.

“They didn’t think about those who were staying at home, of the economic problems of many people who have been hit hard by the lockdown, of the sick people. (They thought) only about going on holiday and having fun,” the Pope explained, according to Reuters.

“We don’t know what 2021 will reserve for us, but what all of us can do together is make a bit more of an effort to take care of each other. There is the temptation to take care only of our own interests,” the Pope added.

Usually, the Angelus blessing is held from a window that overlooks St. Peter’s Square. However, due to the coronavirus, the blessing was held indoors to prevent crowds from gathering.