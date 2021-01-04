‘Kinda Sums Up 2020’: A Fire Department’s Final 2020 Call Was For A Dumpster Fire

A Florida fire department’s final call in 2020 was for an actual dumpster fire, according to the department.

Brevard County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a fire in the Viera, Florida, community while they counted down the last moments of the year Dec. 31, CNN reported. The firefighters discovered a dumpster fire, which they were able to extinguish without any injuries. (RELATED: Fire At Florida Airport Destroys 3,500 Cars)

“The last fire of the year for BCFR and Station 48 kinda sums up 2020. Wishing for a better and prosperous 2021 for Brevard County!” the fire department tweeted.

The last fire of the year for BCFR and Station 48 kind of sums up 2020. Wishing for a better and prosperous 2021 for Brevard County! #DumsterFire #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #Viera #LastFire #Goodbye2020 pic.twitter.com/siXK2apObD — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) January 1, 2021

Three barns at an egg farm also caught fire in December in Florida, killing thousands of chickens, Spectrum News Bay 9 reported. Cal-Maine Foods, based in Mississippi, owns the farms.

Brevard County Florida Fire Rescue didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.