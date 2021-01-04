Entertainment

Justin Bieber Says He Is Not Studying To Be A Minister

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Musician Justin Bieber clarified that he is not studying to become a minister after reports surfaced last week.

Bieber refuted the claims on his Instagram story Monday, according to the New York Post.

“I AM NOT STUDYING TO BE A MINISTER OR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO THAT,” Bieber wrote on his Instagram stories, the outlet reported. “HAVE NO DESIRE FOR THAT THIS IS FAKE NEWS.” (RELATED:

“AND BTW, HILLSONG IS NOT MY CHURCH..” Bieber reportedly added. “FOR CLARITY I AM A PART OF CHURCHOME.”

“Church is not a place,” Bieber wrote, according to the New York Post. “We are the church.”

“We don’t need a building to connect with God,” he reportedly continued. “God is with us wherever we are.”

Bieber shared a screenshot of an article published by Page Six headlined, “Justin Bieber Reportedly Studying To Be A Minister For Hillsong Church.” The article included quotes from a since-deleted article by Ok! magazine where a source claimed Bieber wants to be a “full-fledged minister.”

“Justin doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him,” the source told the outlet, according to Page Six. “He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year.”