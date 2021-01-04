Justin Bieber Says He Is Not Studying To Be A Minister

Musician Justin Bieber clarified that he is not studying to become a minister after reports surfaced last week.

Bieber refuted the claims on his Instagram story Monday, according to the New York Post.

Justin Bieber addresses false reports that he’s studying to become a minister for Hillsong Church: “This is fake news…and BTW Hillsong is not my church.” pic.twitter.com/Uw8YYiK0zc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2021

“I AM NOT STUDYING TO BE A MINISTER OR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO THAT,” Bieber wrote on his Instagram stories, the outlet reported. “HAVE NO DESIRE FOR THAT THIS IS FAKE NEWS.” (RELATED:

“AND BTW, HILLSONG IS NOT MY CHURCH..” Bieber reportedly added. “FOR CLARITY I AM A PART OF CHURCHOME.”

“Church is not a place,” Bieber wrote, according to the New York Post. “We are the church.”

“We don’t need a building to connect with God,” he reportedly continued. “God is with us wherever we are.”

Bieber shared a screenshot of an article published by Page Six headlined, “Justin Bieber Reportedly Studying To Be A Minister For Hillsong Church.” The article included quotes from a since-deleted article by Ok! magazine where a source claimed Bieber wants to be a “full-fledged minister.”

“Justin doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him,” the source told the outlet, according to Page Six. “He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year.”