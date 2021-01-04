Washington Beating The Eagles Gets Solid TV Ratings

Washington beating the Eagles 20-14 Sunday night garnered some serious TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, Washington clinching the NFC East and a spot in the playoffs peaked with an average of 14.68 million viewers on NBC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is business booming for the NFL or is business booming right now? The answer to that question is an overwhelming yes.

As I’ve said many times, the ratings started out a bit slow for the NFL, but there’s no question at all that things are rolling right now when it comes to the ratings.

Sunday night featured a game between two bad teams, but playoff implications were on the line. That was clearly more than enough to motivate people to tune in.

Whenever the NFL is drawing an average of north of 14 million viewers, you know Roger Goodell is sitting back and smiling.

Now, we’ll see what kind of ratings we get in the playoffs. My guess is that they’ll be huge.