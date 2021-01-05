‘That Is So Nasty’: Meghan McCain Fires Back At Joy Behar In Heated Exchange

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar traded barbs Tuesday in a heated exchange on ABC’s daytime talk show, “The View.”

McCain and Behar, who often disagree on the show, sparred over the divisions within both the Democratic and Republican parties — and the jabs appeared to take a turn toward the personal. (RELATED: ‘Everyone Hates You’: Meghan McCain Flames Bill De Blasio Over ‘Private Party’ In Times Square)

WATCH:

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg began the segment with a question about whether or not support — or lack thereof — for President Donald Trump would lead to an irreparable fracture within the Republican Party.

“The Republicans need — let the Republicans fight amongst themselves,” Behar replied, arguing that there were Republicans and “seditionists” who were at war within the party.

Behar went on to acknowledge that there were some differences within the Democratic Party — namely between the moderates and the progressives — but she quickly dismissed those disparities as “typical politics,” saying that the Republican Party was in much more dire straits.

“Are you kidding me? You have AOC saying she’s going to primary Chuck Schumer —” McCain cut in. (RELATED: ‘I Was Completely Radicalized’: Meghan McCain Says Kavanaugh Hearings ‘Changed The Game’)

“Excuse me, am I done?. I’m not done,” Behar pushed back.

“Well, it’s just that’s completely inaccurate. You have AOC fighting right now about whether she’s going to end up primarying Chuck Schumer, coming out not saying she has the full support of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” McCain continued. “You have the squad that’s coming out very intensely, very angry that Biden hasn’t filled his cabinet with more progressives, Bernie Sanders coming out saying he’s angry, the idea that there isn’t fighting …”

“I was speaking,” Behar tried to bring the conversation back around to Republicans. “Traitors.”

“Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave,” McCain joked, “You missed fighting with me.”

“I did not miss you. Zero,” Behar shot back.

“That’s so nasty. That’s like so nasty. I was teasing,” McCain shook her head. “That’s so rude!”

The other cohosts all jumped in at once then, talking over each other until the segment wrapped.