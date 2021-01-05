‘Antifa Is A Jewish Communist Militia’: White Supremacist Fliers Posted In New York

Residents discovered white supremacist fliers comparing Jewish people to Antifa posted around Staten Island, New York, over the weekend, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The flier included the Star of David and accusations that more than 600 Jewish organizations support Black Lives Matter “Communist Terrorists,” the Post reported. The New Jersey European Heritage Association (NJEHA), identified by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group, was listed at the bottom of the flier along with their website.

“The original Antifa was a Jewish anti-Nazi militia … There is a war against all non-Jewish European-American nationalists,” the flier said, according to the Post. The flier also claimed that “the U.S. will become minority white in 2045, Census predicts,” and that “Antifa is a Jewish communist militia.”

The #antisemitic fliers distributed on Staten Island this weekend are linked to the New Jersey European Heritage Association, a small white supremacist group that believes Jewish “control” puts the white race at risk of extinction. More on this group: https://t.co/xdv47wAcSP https://t.co/Q4PVmASAFu — ADL (@ADL) January 4, 2021

NJEHA, a New Jersey-based group known for distributing posters and posting propaganda online, “espouses racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of ‘saving’ white European peoples from purported imminent extinction,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The NJEHA summarizes its creed as “we must secure the existence of our people and a future for White children,” according to their website.

One resident said he had removed at least ten of the fliers, according to the Post. (RELATED: Neo-Nazi Conspired To Threaten Jewish Journalist For Exposing Anti-Semitism, Sentenced To 16 Months, DOJ Says)

“I grew up in the neighborhood, seeing Nazi shit kind of bothers me,” resident Kevin Mahoney told the Post. “I have beef with Nazi’s.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force was notified, according to the Post.

The NJEHA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

