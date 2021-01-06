REPORT: Photos Surface Of Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Together Sparking Romance Rumors

Musician Harry Styles and actress Olivia Wilde continued to spark engagement rumors after more photos surfaced of the two, the Daily Mail reported.

Wilde and Styles were reportedly captured in photographs looking cozy on Sunday, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

The photos show Styles with his arm around Wilde’s back. Not an entirely obvious public display of affection, but the photos have only added fuel to the fire surrounding the rumors of Wilde and Styles’ alleged romantic relationship. (RELATED: Harry Styles Cleverly Responds To Candace Owens’ Plea For ‘More Manly Men’)

The two reportedly began dating after meeting on the set of the upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling.” Styles is starring in the film while Wilde is directing.

“What started out as a close friendship, quickly turned romantic,” a source told People magazine. “Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn’t been able to stay away and visited her trailer.”

Styles and Wilde also attended a wedding together this past weekend.

“They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding,” a source confirmed to People magazine. “They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy.”

Well, good for Styles. People have been speculating when his next relationship would be and here we are. Hopefully this is good for the both of them and doesn’t end completely terribly.