Trump Waged All-Out War Against Georgia Republicans On Twitter While Ignoring Warnock And Ossoff In Leadup To Runoffs

President Donald Trump attacked elected Georgia Republicans at least 40 times on Twitter following the November elections while failing to mention Democratic Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock and Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff even once.

Trump’s attacks against Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger began in mid-November and continued through early January. Calling the officials “hapless,” “a disgrace” and “disasters for Georgia,” Trump issued dozens of tweets criticizing them for failing to take action on his unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in the November election.

All the while, Warnock and Ossoff went unmentioned by name in Trump’s Twitter feed in the lead-up to the critical Georgia runoff elections on Tuesday that will determine whether Democrats regain control of the Senate.

Trump tweets attacking Ossoff or Warnock by name since the election: 0 Trump tweets attacking elected Republicans in Georgia since the election: 50+ pic.twitter.com/7UwJybPwP8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 6, 2021

While Trump did mention Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler, who lost her against Warnock on Tuesday, and Sen. David Perdue, whose race against Ossoff hasn’t yet been called but who is also expected to lose, on Twitter in the leadup to Tuesday’s runoffs, he said their potential losses would be the fault of Kemp and Raffensperger.

“RINOS [Kemp], [Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan], & Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, will be solely responsible for the potential loss of our two GREAT Senators from Georgia,” Trump tweeted on Dec. 7.

….@sendavidperdue will not be able to win on January 5th. unless these people allow Signature Verification in presidential race. K & D need it for their race also, & Georgia spirit will rise to such a high that they will easily bring home a great victory. Move fast @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2020

The best way to insure a @KLoeffler and @sendavidperdue VICTORY is to allow signature checks in the Presidential race, which will insure a Georgia Presidential win (very few votes are needed, many will be found). Spirits will soar and everyone will rush out and VOTE! @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2020

Georgia certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state on Dec. 7 following three separate counts of the ballots cast in the election, however, Trump continues to contend that he would have won the state were it not for rampant voter fraud.

Raffensperger said Trump’s allegation of mass voter fraud “is just plain wrong” on Monday after a leaked phone call was published showing Trump asking the secretary of state to “find” the 11,780 votes necessary to flip the state in Trump’s favor. (RELATED: Brad Raffensperger Says Trump’s Data ‘Is Just Plain Wrong’)

“For the last two months we’ve been fighting a rumor whack-a-mole,” Raffensperger said on ABC News. “And it was pretty obvious very early on that we debunked every one of those theories that’s been out there, but that President Trump continues to believe them.”

Georgia voting systems implementation manager Gabriel Sterling told CNN on Tuesday that Republican losses in the state’s senate runoff elections would “fall squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and his actions since Nov. 3.”

“When you tell people your vote doesn’t count, it’s been stolen, and people start to believe that, and then you go to the two Senators and tell them to ask the secretary of state to resign and trigger a civil war inside the Republican party … all of that stems from his decision making since the Nov. 3 election.”

