Video Appears To Show Romney Being Heckled By Trump Supporters At Airport, On Plane

Footage posted Tuesday night on Twitter appears to show Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney being confronted and mocked by supporters of President Donald Trump before and during his flight from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C.

Romney appears to be waiting for his flight when he is approached by a woman who asks him why he isn’t “supporting President Trump.”

Utah Patriots catch Rino Romney at Salt Lake City international airport! He thinks he’s above his constituents!!! Openly bashing @realDonaldTrump!!! “These people won’t be able to walk down the street.” VOLUME UP! ☝???? pic.twitter.com/Lntgozkajx — Qtah (@Utah_17) January 6, 2021

“I do support President Trump,” Romney responded. “I’m sorry, I do agree with many of the things he’s for and I support those things.”

When asked if he is going to support the efforts of some GOP senators to object to the Electoral College certification, Romney responds, “No, I’m not.”

“Why not?” the woman asks.

“It’s a long story but we have a Constitution,” Romney said. “The constitutional process is clear. I will follow the Constitution and I will explain all that when we meet in Congress this week.”

The woman proceeded to chastise Romney for not supporting Trump in the election.

“You were voted in as a conservative to represent the conservative constituents. Period,” she said.

“Actually, that’s not how the Constitution works,” the Utah senator responded as he begins to walk away.

“It is. You were voted in to represent us. You work for us. Am I wrong?” she said as he walked away. “You’re a joke. An absolute joke. A disgusting shame.”

Passengers on a plane appeared to be chanting “Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!” in another video posted to Twitter.

Mitt Romney, in a flight full of patriots in their way to DC pic.twitter.com/t9uq3vkCo5 — Non timebo mala (@AncPerl) January 5, 2021

Romney, a frequent Trump critic who did not vote for the president in November, has acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect. He has stated his intention not to join Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and 11 other Senate colleagues in objecting to Electoral College certification Wednesday. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Laments Trump’s Continued ‘Substantial Influence’ On GOP: ‘I Don’t Think Trumpism Is Going Away’)

“The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic,” Romney wrote in a statement. “The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it.”