POLL: 41% Of Republicans, 63% Of Voters Think Trump Is Somewhat Or Very Responsible For Capitol Riots

A recent Morning Consult survey found that a majority of voters believe President Donald Trump was somewhat or very responsible for the events that led Pro-Trump rioters to storm the Capitol building Wednesday.

The Morning Consult poll, conducted with Politico, surveyed 1,986 registered voters, and found that 63% of respondents believe the president is very or somewhat responsible for the riot. Out of Republican respondents, 41% said the president is very or somewhat responsible for Wednesday’s events.

The poll was conducted Jan. 6-7 and has a margin of error of 2 points.

Most respondents put the blame on the individuals perpetrating the violence for the riots. Eighty percent said “The people themselves” were to blame for the riots, with 85% of Democrats and 76% of Republicans in agreement, according to the poll.

According to our new survey with @politico, 63% of voters – including 85% of Democrats and roughly 2 in 5 Republicans – said Trump is somewhat or very responsible for the events that led to a mob attacking police and breaking into the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/C8Iqp1Ny1N pic.twitter.com/5s21JunO0Y — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) January 7, 2021

Out of the voters surveyed, Morning Consult found that 44% believe the president should be impeached over the riots, and 49% believe Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and declare Trump “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” Respondents dissented to those opinions at a rate of 43% and 37%, respectively, according to Morning Consult.

New @MorningConsult/@politico polling shows 49% of voters believe Trump should be removed from office via the 25th Amendment. Support for his impeachment is also up 8 points from earlier this week, to 44%. Read more from @eyokley

here: https://t.co/XAUuPTka78 pic.twitter.com/ugNhj5qmmn — Cameron Easley (@cameron_easley) January 7, 2021

Pence and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz were the next to be blamed, both receiving the vote of 37% of respondents who say the pair have some responsibility in yesterday’s riots, according to Morning Consult.

Just over one fourth of voters surveyed by Morning Consult said President-elect Joe Biden shared blame in the Capitol riots. Fifteen percent of Democrats and 42% of Republicans said Biden was somewhat or very responsible, according to Morning Consult.

SNAP POLL ON US CAPITOL BREACH – 62% of voters see it as a threat to democracy

– 71% oppose actions of those in the Capitol, although Republicans split

– 66% say Trump to blame

– By 50% to 42% think it appropriate to remove Trump from office immediatelyhttps://t.co/ZfDhfW6NFI — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) January 7, 2021

Another poll, conducted by YouGov Direct, found that 45% of Republicans “actively support” the Capitol rioters, and 43% opposed the rioters. A majority of respondents to the YouGov poll also said Trump is “a great deal to blame” for the riots. Half of respondents said Trump should be removed from office.

The YouGov poll also found 56% of respondents believe enough voter fraud was perpetrated to flip the results of the election.