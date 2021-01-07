Failed Senate Candidate Attended Capitol Riot

Failed Delaware Republican Senate candidate Lauren Witzke attended the Jan. 6 march on the United States’ Capitol Building that devolved into a riot.

Witzke claimed success in a post published on her Parler account.

“We literally stopped the steal today,” she said of the riot that temporarily delayed the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

She later posted, “I got tear gassed today and it was awesome.”

Witzke ran for Senate in Delaware against incumbent Democrat Chris Coons. She lost by a margin of more than 20%.

Witzke was one of multiple GOP congressional candidates who embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory, two of whom, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, won their elections. (RELATED: DC Police Chief Wants To Talk With Newly Elected Rep. Lauren Boebert About Plans To Carry A Gun To Work)

Witzke later complained on her campaign Facebook page that she was suspended on various social media platforms for posting about her attendance at the riot, comparing herself to President Donald Trump.

Trump was indefinitely suspended from Facebook and Instagram for “incit[ing] violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”