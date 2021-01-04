DC Police Chief Wants To Talk With Newly Elected Rep. Lauren Boebert About Plans To Carry A Gun To Work

Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee III told reporters Monday that he would like to speak with Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert about her plans to carry a handgun in the city.

Contee III told reporters Monday that he wants to make sure Boebert “is aware of the what the laws of the District of Columbia are,” Politico reported.

“That Congresswoman will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught on the D.C. streets carrying a firearm,” he said.

Boebert, the owner of a gun-themed restaurant who famously confronted then-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke about his gun control proposals in 2019 before launching her own bid for Congress, announced her intention to carry her Glock to work in a video posted Sunday to Twitter.

Let me tell you why I WILL carry my Glock to Congress. Government does NOT get to tell me or my constituents how we are allowed to keep our families safe. I promise to always stand strong for our 2nd Amendment rights.https://t.co/E75tYpdN4B pic.twitter.com/qg7QGenrNo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021

“Even though I now work in one of the most liberal cities in America, I refuse to give up my rights, especially my Second Amendment rights,” she says in the video. “I will carry my firearm, in D.C., and in Congress. This caused outrage from Democrats in the media. Why? It’s our job in Congress to defend your rights, including your Second Amendment, and that’s exactly what I’m here to do.”

Washington, D.C., switched from “may issue” to a “shall issue” district when courts ruled its bans on open and concealed carry unconstitutional in 2017.

Though a change was considered, the new rules package introduced by Democratic House leaders still permits lawmakers to carry firearms to work as long as they are unloaded, transported safely and stored in lawmakers’ offices, Politico reported. Firearms are not permitted in the House chamber. (RELATED: Dana Loesch Question On Gun Control Stops Eric Swalwell In His Tracks)

Boebert reportedly reached out to Capitol Police in November to inquire about carrying her firearm and was told there exists “no standing requirement” for lawmakers to notify Capitol Police when carrying a firearm inside the Capitol.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Boebert’s office for comment.