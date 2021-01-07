Juan Williams Condemns Capitol Riot, Says There Is ‘No Moral Equivalence’ Between Targeting Capitol And Trageting Private Property

Fox News contributor Juan Williams said Thursday that there was “no moral equivalence” between the rioters at the Capitol and rioters across the nation over the summer of 2020 who targeted private property.

Williams blamed President Donald Trump for the chaos, saying on “The Five” that he had “incited a mob to undermine that rule of law, undermine a constitutional process, certification of a presidential election, and he did all this knowing that it was going to result in violence!” (RELATED: ‘You’re Talking About Something That Doesn’t Exist’: Juan Williams Denies Violence In New York)

“We all saw it with our own eyes. It was painful to watch. It’s not that you can somehow massage it … You can’t massage this one. There is no excusing — Trump did this,” Williams continued. “There is no moral equivalence to what happened over the summer. This was an attack on government, on rule of law, not on private property! There is a huge difference to understand, this is a threat to the way we all live.”

Greg Gutfeld pushed back, asking why it was less wrong to destroy private property than to breach the Capitol. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Red-Pilled America’: Greg Gutfeld Unloads On Media’s Mob Double Standard)

“What’s the difference, Juan? Tell me the difference. Burning down buildings is not as bad?”

“The difference —” Williams protested.

“You are defending burning buildings,” Gutfeld replied.

Williams then pivoted to argue that the rioters had been incited by lies from “Trump media” about the results of the 2020 presidential election and their ability to overturn those results.

“This is criminal. This is why it’s domestic terrorism. That’s why I say — I’m so emotional, because I love America. What these people dead was anti-American,” Williams added.

“I wish you felt that way about the cities that were burning, Juan. I wish you saw that as terrorism,” Gutfeld replied.

The two talked over each other for several minutes, at which point Williams said that both he and President-elect Joe Biden had condemned the violent riots over the summer. He then complained that President Trump had not yet condemned the violence at the Capitol, prompting Jesse Watters to point out the fact that Trump had been suspended from the social media platforms he would normally use to make such a statement.