REPORT: NFL Might Fill Super Bowl LV Stadium With Vaccinated Health Care Workers

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly wants vaccinated health care workers to fill the Raymond James Stadium during Super Bowl LV.

Goodell proposed the idea in a letter to President of the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee Rob Higgins, according to an article published Tuesday by WJTV.

“We are currently discussing with public health officials our desire to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as our guests,” Goodell said in the letter, according to WJTV. “Subject to their approval and in consultation with your team, we aim to do this in a safe and responsible way.” (RELATED: REPORT: The NFL Is Planning For 20% Capacity At The Super Bowl)

“We all know that over the past year, these frontline workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” Goodell’s letter continued, according to the outlet. “We also know that they will remain essential for months to come to treat those who are ill and administer vaccines. We hope in some small way, this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes as we look forward to a better and healthier year.”

The Super Bowl LV is set to take place on Feb. 7.

I personally think this could be a great idea. It was reported that the NFL was prepping for 20% capacity at the upcoming game. I’m just thankful we can have fans at the Super Bowl in general. Most major sporting events this year have not been able to have fans at all.

Plus, it’s a nice gesture to healthcare workers who have busted their asses over the past year.