Trump Says He Was ‘Outraged’ By Supporters Storming Capitol, Is Now Focused On ‘Smooth’ Transition Of Power

President Donald Trump says he was outraged by his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday and has shifted his administration’s goals toward creating a “smooth, orderly and seamless” transition to President-Elect Joe Biden’s administration.

The video statement, made on Twitter, is the second time Trump has acknowledged his election loss to Biden, having released a similar written statement early Thursday morning. Trump’s statement did not mention Biden by name, instead simply said Congress has “certified” the results and a “new administration” would be incoming on Jan. 20.

Trump’s statement did not offer congratulations to Biden or any of the assistance in facilitating the transition process that outgoing presidents typically do.

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” he said in his speech.

“An administration will be inagurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,” he added.

Trump’s White House instructed its political appointees Thursday to resign by by Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Addressing his supporters, Trump said he knew they were “disappointed” but assured them “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany, ‘On Behalf Of The Entire White House,’ Condemns Capitol Riot)

Trump also addressed the Wednesday storming of the Capitol building following his rally speech to supporters in Washington, D.C. He said the mob “defiled the seat of American democracy.”

Trump also claimed to have “immediately deployed” the National Guard to quell the unrest, but numerous reports suggest he was initially resistant to doing so and that it was actually Vice President Mike Pence who authorized the order.

Trump did not immediately deploy the National Guard yesterday, as he claims in his video. He initially resisted it, according to several people, as CNN, NYT and others reported. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 8, 2021

While the unrest in the Capitol is over, the fallout for Trump is not. Democrats and many Republicans have argued he incited the mob to march on the Capitol building. Several Democrats are in the process of drafting articles of impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will begin impeachment proceedings if Pence does not act to remove Trump from office via the 25th Amendment. Pence has given no indication that he intends to do so.