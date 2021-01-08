REPORT: Capitol Police Officer Who Suffered Injuries During Capitol Riot Dies

A U.S. Capitol Police officer has reportedly died after suffering injuries during the pro-Trump riot that erupted Wednesday in Washington, D.C., numerous sources reported Thursday night.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick died after being injured “while physically engaging with protesters” at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building and interrupted the Electoral College certification process, NBC’s Frank Thorp V reported, based off of the police force’s statement.

BREAKING: A Capitol Police Officer has died after being injured by a protester in the Capitol on Jan 6 Per spox: Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. pic.twitter.com/g67NhGKJm0 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 8, 2021

Sicknick had reportedly returned to his division office and collapsed, and then was taken to the hospital where he died. His death is being investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police and their federal partners, according to the statement.

“The entire UCSP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” the statement said.

Earlier Thursday, reports showed that one Capitol Police officer was in critical condition, 15 were hospitalized and up to 60 were injured due to the riots. It’s unclear whether the officer that died was the officer previously in critical condition.

Four other people’s deaths were also connected to Wednesday’s riot. Police announced that 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Pennsylvania, 34-year-old Rosanne Boylan of Georgia and 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Alabama died from “medical emergencies” connected to the Capitol breach, as reported by Fox News. (RELATED: DC Police Identify 3 Individuals Who Died Of Medical Emergencies In Capitol Riots)

Ashli Babbit, 35 of California, was fatally shot by law enforcement, accoridng to Fox News.

Police announced that they have made at least 68 arrests between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, several on weapons related charges, and more than two dozen for curfew violations.

Following criticism that Capitol Police were not sufficiently prepared for potential security breaches, Chief Steven Sund resigned Thursday.