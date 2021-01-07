DC Police Identify 3 Individuals Who Died Of Medical Emergencies In Capitol Riots

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police identified the three individuals who died of medical emergencies during the Capitol riots on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

The police announced during a Thursday press conference that 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Pennsylvania, 34-year-old Rosanne Boylan of Georgia and 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Alabama died from “medical emergencies” connected to the Capitol breach, as reported by Fox News.

LATEST from DC • 4 reported dead after Trump supporters storm Capitol • At least 68 total arrests • Pelosi: Remove Trump via 25th Amendment or possibly face impeachment • Biden says people who stormed Capitol are “domestic terrorists” • Trans. Sec. Chao resigning Monday — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 7, 2021

One other individual, Ashli Babbit of San Diego, California, was shot in the upper body during the Capitol riots by law enforcement and later died, according to multiple reports.

The breach of the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday took place while Congress met to certify the results of the Electoral College vote in the 2020 election.

Many of the individuals who stormed the Capitol and other rioters surrounding the National Mall were dressed in pro-Trump gear, and reportedly attended a rally where President Donald Trump gave a prolonged speech. Those who broke into and entered the Capitol did so in support of Trump’s ongoing legal challenges to the results of the 2020 election.

During his speech, the president encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol building and “cheer” for legislators that objected to the count of some state’s Electoral College tallies over allegations of voter fraud, reported PBS. After the riots had been contained, however, Trump formally conceded the election and promised an “orderly transition.” (RELATED: President Trump Says There Will Be ‘An Orderly Transition’ After Congress Certifies Biden’s Victory)

United States Capitol Police (USCP) Chief Steven Sund said more than 50 USCP officers were injured during the Capitol riots, reported Fox News. D.C. police later confirmed to Fox that 56 of their officers were also injured over the course of Wednesday’s riots.

Authorities have arrested more than 65 individuals in connection to the riots.