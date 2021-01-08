REPORT: Anonymous Family Leaves Tip Over $2,000

A Colorado family left a surprise tip for staff at a Colorado restaurant on Sunday, Fox 13 News reported.

A generous family left a $2,021 tip on a $300 tab while dining out at Vin48 in Avon, Colorado, Fox 13 reported. The family – who opted to remain anonymous – left $1,100 for the kitchen and $900 for the front of the house, according to Vin48 co-owner Collin Baugh, Vail Daily News reported.

The family also wrote: “Great vibe and great service. Happy New Year!” according to Baugh.

Colorado family leaves surprise $2,021 tip for Vin48 staff https://t.co/5iCqWtEKpQ — Vail Daily (@VailDaily) January 8, 2021

It’s possible that the generous tip was part of the “2021 Just Be Nice Challenge,” a movement calling on people with the financial resources to do so to give $2,021 tips to local businesses, according to Vail Daily. (RELATED: ‘It Was Amazing’: Customer Gives $3,000 Tip For Beer At Restaurant)

The server who waited on them, Carly Dierolf, told the local news group: “They were just a really nice family…They seemed super down to earth.”

According to Dierolf, the family inquired about how the workers at the restaurant were faring because of the pandemic, and discussed how people were coming up with creative ways to keep their businesses and restaurants open amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

Praising the family for their generosity and kindness, Dierolf added, “It was really nice especially for the kitchen to be recognized for all of their hard work, in creating all of those dishes,” Fox 13 reported.

“We servers are constantly getting tipped for our service and the back of the house doesn’t get tipped for their hard work. It was great to see all the guys be so happy about it.”