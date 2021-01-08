Corporate America Speaks Out Against Capitol Riots

Hundreds of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday during a march against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

Numerous corporations have spoken out, condemning the riots and calling for American unity

Ben & Jerry’s called the incidents “a riot to uphold white supremacy” in a Twitter thread.

Multiple corporations released formal condemnations of hundreds of rioters who stormed the U.S Capitol on Wednesday, according to various statements.

The riot occurred during a march against the Electoral College's certification of the presidential election results and Hill staffers were reportedly told to evacuate due to a suspicious package. (RELATED: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Resigns)

Here are the statements some companies have released.

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek condemned the riot and said “thankfully, the democratic process that we hold dear ultimately prevailed,” according to a statement the company tweeted Friday. (RELATED: President Donald Trump Blocked From Facebook And Instagram ‘Indefinitely’ After Platforms Used To ‘Incite Violent Insurrection’)

“Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we come together as one nation – united by our shared values, including decency, kindness and respect for others. We should seize this opportunity, and move ahead with optimism and hope for a better, brighter future for all of America,” Chapek said in the statement the company tweeted.

J.P. MORGAN

J.P. Morgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon condemned the riot and said it’s uncharacteristic of the U.S. and American people, according to a statement the company tweeted Wednesday. Dimon also urged for American unity.

“We are better than this. Our elected leaders have a responsibility to call for an end to the violence, accept the results, and, as our democracy has for hundreds of years, support the peaceful transition of power,” Dimon said in his statement the company tweeted.

BANK OF AMERICA

The banking company tweeted a statement from CEO Brian Moynihan on Wednesday.

“Today’s appalling events in our nation’s capital underscore the urgent need for all Americans to unite behind one of our most cherished principles: the peaceful transfer of power that has happened without interruption since our contry’s founding. We must move forward together peacefully, respectfully and with a singular, shrad focus on our American ideals,” Moynihan said in the statement Bank of America tweeted.

AXE

AXE tweeted Thursday in response to a picture that Mike DeBonis, Congressional reporter for The Washington Post, tweeted. DeBonis tweeted a picture of an AXE company product with the caption, “Left by the mob: a lonely can of Axe body spray.”

“We’d rather be lonely than with that mob. AXE condemns yesterday’s acts of violence and hate at the Capitol. We believe in the democratic process and the peaceful transition of power,” the company tweeted.

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY



The Coca-Cola Company tweeted a statement Thursday, calling the riot “an offense to the ideals of American democracy.” The statement was in response to a statement from The Business Roundtable. (RELATED: Twitter Locks President Trump’s Account For Violating Their Civic Integrity Policies)

“For nearly 250 years, the United States of America has stood as a beacon for democracy, shining a light for the world on how differing perspectives and ideas can strengthen society. We are all stunned by the unlawful and violent events that unfolded in Washington, D.C. With the election results now certified, we have faith in America’s democratic institutions to ensure a peaceful transfer of power and allow the U.S. to move forward together as one nation,” the company tweeted.

BEN & JERRY’S

The ice cream company called the incidents on Capitol Hill a “riot to uphold white supremacy” that was permitted to occur in a Twitter thread posted on Thursday. Ben & Jerry’s also called “the white mob” who breached the House and Senate “the embodiment of white privilege.”

“We saw two Americas yesterday. In one America we saw record voter turnout driven by Black voters that resulted in the election of the first Black and first Jewish senators from the state of Georgia –our democracy at its best,” the company tweeted.

“In the second America we saw a mostly white mob, encouraged by the president, violently invade the seat of our democracy in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. It was a failed coup—our democracy in peril,” the company tweeted.

Ben & Jerry’s tweeted in the thread that both groups they described are the American people and the future of the country is dependent upon reactions to the riot. (RELATED: Schumer Calls For Trump’s Removal From Office, Either Through Impeachment Or 25th Amendment)

“Both of these Americas are us. Black and Brown people have long understood this. They’ve been exposed to the white tyranny that was on full display at yesterday’s riot since the founding of our nation. It’s the double standard that undergirds white supremacy in our nation,” the company tweeted.



“Resign, impeach, 25th Amendment… not one more day,” the company tweeted.

All six companies didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s email requests for comment.

