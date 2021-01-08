Congressman Don Beyer Calls For Killed Capitol Police Officer To Lie In State

Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer called for fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick to lie in state after he was killed defending the Capitol from pro-Trump rioters.

“Officer Brian Sicknick gave his life in the line of duty to keep us safe,” Beyer said in a statement on Friday. “He made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting those trapped in the Capitol amid a violent assault on our democracy itself.”

Sicknick, whom Beyer represents in Congress, died late Thursday after succumbing to injuries sustained during Wednesday’s riot. He was a military veteran in his twelfth year serving with the Capitol Police. (RELATED: New Jersey Lawmaker Helps Clean Up The Capitol After Riot)

“His murder multiplies the pain of this dark moment for our nation,” Beyer added. “Those who brought about this crime must be prosecuted and brought to justice.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday that it would open a murder investigation into Sicknick’s death. He was the fifth person to die in the wake of Wednesday’s riots, which resulted in the breaching of the Capitol for the first time since the War of 1812.

Washington, D.C. police offers gathered around the Capitol on Thursday night to honor Sicknick, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leadership ordered that flags around the iconic American building be lowered to half-staff on Friday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.