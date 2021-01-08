Sen. Manchin Calls On Twitter To Suspend President Trump’s Account

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin called on Twitter Friday to suspend President Donald Trump’s account.

“The next 12 days are critical for the preservation of our democracy. @jack, once again I urge you to suspend the @realDonaldTrump @twitter account in the interest of our national security and public safety,” Manchin tweeted, mentioning Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“President Trump’s platform on social media has been used to incite violence and insurrection,” Manchin said in a comment provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Facebook and Instagram made the correct decision in banning President Trump for at least the remainder of his term and I will continue to urge Twitter and other platforms to do the same,” Manchin said. (RELATED: President Donald Trump Blocked From Facebook And Instagram ‘Indefinitely’ After Platforms Used To ‘Incite Violent Insurrection’)

Twitter declined to comment to the DCNF regarding Manchin’s request, but reiterated its previous statements regarding the president’s account.

“As we shared yesterday, we’re continuing to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including any further escalation in our enforcement approach,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement provided to the DCNF.

Twitter locked Trump out of his account on Wednesday and required that two tweets about the president’s supporters who stormed the Capitol be removed. Twitter said the tweets violated its Civic Integrity policy.

Twitter said if the tweets are removed, the account will be locked for 12 hours. The social media company warned that going forward, Trump’s account would be banned permanently should it break any of their rules.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed Thursday that Trump’s account deleted the tweets, according to The Hill, and Trump tweeted several times Friday.

Hundreds of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building during a march protesting the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

