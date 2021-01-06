US

Chaos Erupts As Trump Supporters Clash With Police Ahead Of DC Protest

Trump supporters clash with Washington D.C. Police near Black Lives Matter Plaza Tuesday Night (Screenshot/Twitter Brendan Gutenschwager)

(Screenshot/Twitter Brendan Gutenschwager)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with D.C. police Tuesday night at Black Lives Matter (BLM) Plaza in Washington D.C. ahead of Wednesday’s mass protest, videos show.

In videos posted to Twitter by Brendan Gutenschwager, Trump supporters can be seen making their way toward BLM Plaza, with police setting up blockades around different entrances.

Protesters can be heard shouting “F**k Antifa!” as they made their way through D.C.

In one video, Trump supporters are seen trying to break through a police blockade at BLM Plaza. Video shows a shoving match ensued between the two groups, with police forcing protesters back.

At least one protester was arrested after allegedly trying to enter BLM Plaza while a group of protesters were sprayed with mace, videos show. (RELATED: Trump Confirms He Will Deliver A Speech To Supporters In Washington, DC On Wednesday)

Protesters became angry with police, with some telling police that they “lost both sides of support. We had your f**king back, but we ain’t got your back no more!”

D.C. Police told the Daily Caller that overnight six members of the force reported injuries in connection with the demonstrations. 10 individuals were arrested Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to police data.

Congress will meet Wednesday to certify the 2020 presidential election results submitted by the electors of the Electoral College. Trump tweeted on Dec. 19 that there would be a “big protest in D.C. on January 6th” to protest the election results.

“Be there, will be wild!” he added.

Organizers of the November “Million MAGA March” which brought thousands of demonstrations to D.C. were part of the organization of Wednesday’s protest, according to a tweet by Million Maga March.

Some businesses prepared for the protest by boarding up windows and doors ahead of time, videos posted to Twitter show.