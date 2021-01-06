Chaos Erupts As Trump Supporters Clash With Police Ahead Of DC Protest

Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with D.C. police Tuesday night at Black Lives Matter (BLM) Plaza in Washington D.C. ahead of Wednesday’s mass protest, videos show.

In videos posted to Twitter by Brendan Gutenschwager, Trump supporters can be seen making their way toward BLM Plaza, with police setting up blockades around different entrances.

A group of Trump supporters is currently on the march to BLM Plaza #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/N5CVLDXzAs — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Protesters can be heard shouting “F**k Antifa!” as they made their way through D.C.

“F*** Antifa!” chants as the crowd of Proud Boys and Trump supporters mobilizes through DC tonight #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/pbN73GRdLT — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

The crowd of hundreds of Trump supporters and Proud Boys arrives at BLM Plaza on this Tuesday night #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/FWnQ4nXT9U — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters and Proud Boys chant “F*** Antifa” at the line of DC Police along H Street #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/28wOYi56cg — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

In one video, Trump supporters are seen trying to break through a police blockade at BLM Plaza. Video shows a shoving match ensued between the two groups, with police forcing protesters back.

Chaotic scene in BLM Plaza as police clash with Trump supporters trying to rush the line #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/wjGsUSaCWH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

At least one protester was arrested after allegedly trying to enter BLM Plaza while a group of protesters were sprayed with mace, videos show. (RELATED: Trump Confirms He Will Deliver A Speech To Supporters In Washington, DC On Wednesday)

Police arrest one of the Trump supporters for rushing past an unmanned area next to the police line at BLM Plaza #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/Glu4hvR1ek — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Mace deployed as police push back into the crowd of Trump supporters trying to get into BLM Plaza #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/mmNqq3vYyO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Protesters became angry with police, with some telling police that they “lost both sides of support. We had your f**king back, but we ain’t got your back no more!”

“You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain’t got your back no more!” Trump supporters yell at police after they block access to BLM Plaza and make arrests of some of the group tonight #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/M2syNacscv — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

D.C. Police told the Daily Caller that overnight six members of the force reported injuries in connection with the demonstrations. 10 individuals were arrested Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to police data.

Congress will meet Wednesday to certify the 2020 presidential election results submitted by the electors of the Electoral College. Trump tweeted on Dec. 19 that there would be a “big protest in D.C. on January 6th” to protest the election results.

“Be there, will be wild!” he added.

Peter Navarro releases 36-page report alleging election fraud 'more than sufficient' to swing victory to Trump https://t.co/D8KrMHnFdK. A great report by Peter. Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Organizers of the November “Million MAGA March” which brought thousands of demonstrations to D.C. were part of the organization of Wednesday’s protest, according to a tweet by Million Maga March.

????CALLING ALL PATRIOTS ???? WASHINGTON D.C. JANUARY 6, NATIONAL MALL TAKE PART IN THE BIGGEST TRUMP RALLY IN U.S. HISTORY ????????????‼️#MILLIONMAGAMARCH #FIGHTFORTRUMP #STOPTHESTEAL pic.twitter.com/qWAoqOChKh — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) December 23, 2020

Some businesses prepared for the protest by boarding up windows and doors ahead of time, videos posted to Twitter show.